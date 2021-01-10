Chennai, January 10: A horrific incident has been reported from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu, where a 49-year-old woman labourer was gang raped by two men at knife point on Wednesday night. The matter came to light when the victim approached Velipalayam police and filed a complaint against two men identified as M Appas and K Ananth. The accused reportedly knew the woman. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by Six Men on Her 17th Birthday in Coimbatore, Act Videographed.

As per reports, the accused followed the victim while she was on her way to her sister's place. When the victim resisted, they threatened her with knife and dragged her to a secluded place near a temple and raped her. They also warned her against revealing the incident to anyone. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 74-Year-Old Left 'to Die' in Freezer Box by Family, Rescued Alive After 24 Hours.

The woman disclosed the incident to her family, who then approached the police, reported Times of India. The victim has been admitted to the hospital. Police said the accused have no criminal past. The accused have been charged with raping and threatening the women.

