Cuddalore, April 12: In a shocking incident, five men sexually abused a minor for six months in Tamil Nadu'sNadu's Cuddalore. The all-woman Cuddalore police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with the case. All the arrested men are between 19 and 21 years. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt operation to the other two accused.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was staying at her uncle's house in Cuddalore town. She was attending online classes, Her father was reportedly working as a daily wage earner in Chennai, and his mother was taking odd jobs in a different part of the district. Tamil Nadu: Man Awarded Triple Death Sentence for Rape and Murder of Boy.

The accused used to sexually abuse the girl whenever she was alone at home. The entire matter surfaced after the girl's health condition deteriorated. Upon enquiring, she told her uncle that some local men used to sexually abuse her. He then lodged a complaint against the accused. Tamil Nadu Woman Stabs Man to Death After He Attempts to Rape Her.

A case was registered against the five men under sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The accused arrested have been identified as N Dheena, S Vignesh, and V Honestraj. They have been sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the two accused - Ranjith and Raga – are still absconding.

