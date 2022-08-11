Chennai, August 11: Six men were arrested for kidnapping and raping a 40-year-old woman near Chennai Bypass Road. The men kidnapped the woman who was traveling by taxi along with a family friend near Thelliyar Agaram.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at an all women police station attached to the Avadi city police on Tuesday, reported Times of India.

According to the police, the victim was returning home after attending a temple festival on Saturday when the incident happened. A senior police officer said, “She sent her children along with her husband and took a cab home. The driver was her family friend. When the vehicle entered an arterial road off the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass, a man waylaid it.” Five others joined the man and attacked the cab driver. Bhopal Shocker: 63-Year-Old Retired Official of AAI Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl in Bairagarh; Case Registered

The gang then drove the car to a distance, threw the driver out, and threatened to murder the woman if she screamed for help, the officer said, and added: “They took her to a secluded spot nearby and snatched 13 sovereigns of gold from her. The men then took turns and raped the woman.” Madhya Pradesh: Baba Vairagyanand Giri, Also Known As Mirchi Baba Arrested on Rape Charges

In the meantime, the driver alerted the police who rushed to the spot. The police nabbed one of the accused while the remaining accused fled the spot.

However, with the cue given by one of the accused, the police nabbed the remaining five accused and seized 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

The arrested were identified as Surya (21), Karuppiah (28), Suresh (19), Dinesh (29), Santhosh (22) and Ganesh (19). The police said that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

Meanwhile, the woman is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. She is also provided with mental health counseling to overcome the trauma.

