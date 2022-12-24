Chennai, December 24: In a shocking incident, a school teacher in Friday was locked inside a classroom by the guardians and was later suspended after students alleged that he was coming to school in a drunk state and used to sexually harass girl students. The incident took place at a Panchayat Middle School in Salem. Kerala Shocker: Female Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Student in Thrissur.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused, identified as Suresh Babu, is an alcoholic. The students of the school have been complaining about Babu to the school authorities, but no action was taken. The students alleged that the accused was also found following girls to the washroom. After the inaction of the school authorities, the students informed their parents, who then rushed to the school. Mumbai Shocker: 65-Years-Old Teacher Rapes Minor in Sewri, Held.

When the parents confronted the accused in the middle of the campus, he continued to be defensive and picked up a fight with the parents. Enraged, the parents locked him up in a classroom. School authorities informed the police, who rushed to the spot. Education department officials also came to the school. Demanding strict action, the parents said they would not relent unless the police assure them to take action against the teacher. The police then rescued the teacher and arrested him.

