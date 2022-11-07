Thrissur, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala police on Monday said they have arrested a tuition teacher for allegedly molesting a minor student after the district child helpline forwarded a complaint against her.

"She was arrested on October 28 and is now in judicial custody," the police told PTI.

The police said the school authorities noticed behavioural changes in the boy and took him to counselling during which he narrated the incident.

Following this, the school authorities informed the police who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

