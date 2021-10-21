Tiruvallur, October 21: A 33 year-old software engineer from Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly creating fake profile of his wife on a matrimonial site. The accused, identified as S Om Kumar, reportedly wanted to get rid of his wife. He allegedly created her fake matrimony profile in hope that she would find a "better" groom and give divorce to him. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Refused Money for Alcohol, Man Beats Father to Death With Iron Rod.

Kumar, who is from Velliyur village in Tiruvallur district, got married to a woman from the same village a few years ago. The couple moved aboard after tying the knot. However, their marriage was marred by differences within a year. Last month, Kumar quit his job and returned to his native place. In a bid to get divorce from his wife, he allegedly created fake account in her name on a matrimonial site. Tamil Nadu School Teacher Kicks Class 12 Student, Brutally Thrashes Him With Cane Stick In Cuddalore District; Video Goes Viral.

According to a report by Times of India, police said that Kumar had believed that her wife would soon find another man and sign the divorce papers. Kumar's plan got revealed when his father-in-law Padmanabhan started receiving several calls from men saying they were interested in her daughter’s profile. He had also got a call from the matrimonial site asking for a fee to be paid.

Alerted by the calls, Padmanabhan enquired and learned that someone had created a fake profile in his daughter's name on the matrimonial site. Unsuspecting of his son-in-law's role, he lodged a complaint at the Thiruvallur Cyber cell on September 30. Following investigation, police traced back the number used to create the fake profile to Kumar and arrested him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).