In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, three friends from Coimbatore district died in a road accident. The deceased were identified as Prabhu (33), Veeramani (33), and Karuppasamy (29). According to news agency IANS, the three friends died when their speeding two-wheeler crashed into a palm tree. Although the three friends were rushed to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Killed, 30 Injured After Truck Collides With KSRTC Bus in Ranipet.

Three Friends Die in Road Accident in Tamil Nadu

