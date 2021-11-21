Chennai, Nov 21: Two doctors on contract have been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for raping two lady doctors at a covid isolation hotel. The two separate incidents took place on August 5 and September 6 at a star hotel where two women doctors were on Covid duty. Reportedly, the accused approached the survivors on the pretext of helping them. Tamil Nadu: Absconding Doctor Held for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Karur

After both the victims reported the incident to the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a committee was formed to investigate the case and the committee's findings were submitted to Chennai city police on Wednesday, requesting criminal action against both the accused doctors.

In the first incident, the victim said to the police that she stayed in a room opposite that of the accused’s. Due to a technical snag in her phone, she could not make calls to her family and requested his male colleague to resolve the issue. When she entered his room, he sexually assaulted and raped her.

In another incident, the accused doctor invited the complainant to his room and sexually assaulted her when she stayed on the second floor of a hotel in Anna Salai. Chandigarh Horror: Rape Convict Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl In Mani Majra, Arrested

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital dean Theranirajan received a complaint on November 16 regarding both incidents. While commenting on the internal probe, he said, "Minutes into the inquiry the committee members concluded that there was prima facie evidence of sexual harassment, including rape. They immediately sent us a report suggesting we file a police complaint," as saying was quoted by the Times of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).