Chennai, April 16: Two persons - a male and a female - died and eight were injured in a stampede at Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai river festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police.

A huge crowd had gathered to witness the festival as it was held after two years owing to Covid-19 ban. According to police, a male and a female died and eight got injured in the stampede while returning after witnessing the festival. Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine; 12 Dead, 13 Injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who suffered normal injuries.

