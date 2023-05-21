Chennai, May 21: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted light to heavy rainfall in many regions of Tamil Nadu and some parts of Puducherry.

The RMC in a statement said that heavy rains are expected in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruppatur,Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts of the state. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Showers Likely in Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu, Erode and Tiruvallur in Next 48 Hours.

The weatherman also issued a thunderstorm warning in these areas. In Chennai, sky is likely to be partly cloudy and a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some regions of the city. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Strong Winds in State on December 8–10.

The RMC in the statement said that a trough from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu now runs from Vidharba to South Tamil Nadu around Marathwada and interior Karnataka. Light to heavy rains are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).