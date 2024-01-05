Coimbatore, January 5: In a chilling crime in Coimbatore, a woman and her lover were arrested by the Chettipalayam police for the murder of a 32-year-old physiotherapist, B Dhanalakshmi. The victim had been arrested previously for running a prostitution racket, and the accused had befriended her during their incarceration. Jothi, aged 41, and Suresh, 39, who were living together after separating from their spouses, learned about Dhanalakshmi's possession of eight sovereigns of gold and a significant amount of money.

According to the Times of India report, on December 30, 2022, the accused duo went to Dhanalakshmi's residence in Chettipalayam, where they smothered her to death and made away with eight sovereigns of gold and a smartphone. The crime came to light when Dhanalakshmi's lover, S Bala Esakkimuthu, returned home from work. As per the report, Esakkimuthu is employed as a driver with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16 Students Injured as Tree Collapses in Government School in Madurai (Watch Video).

The Chettipalayam police, aided by CCTV footage, swiftly traced and arrested Jothi and Suresh. It was revealed that the accused had a criminal history, having been arrested on August 29, 2022, by the Saravanampatti police in Coimbatore city for robbing an elderly woman of her gold ornaments. Jothi had spent time in the special prison for women in the Coimbatore Central Prison, where she became acquainted with Dhanalakshmi. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Caretaker Along With Her Husband Decamps With Cash and Jewellery After Gagging and Tying Up Elderly in Virugambakkam; Accused Arrested.

Following their release on conditional bail, the accused planned and executed the heinous murder to steal Dhanalakshmi's valuables. The Chettipalayam police, led by Sulur (circle) police inspector Mathaiyan, apprehended Jothi and Suresh, who were subsequently remanded in judicial custody on Friday, January 5.

