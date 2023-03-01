New Delhi, March 1: Amid ongoing global layoffs especially in the tech sector, hirings in India saw a 9 per cent sequential growth in February and the IT sector signalled a positive comeback after witnessing a decline in the past few months in line with the global meltdown, a report showed on Wednesday.

The number of new jobs in the IT sector increased by 10 per cent in February compared to the preceding month, according to data by Naukri JobSpeak. The demand for specialist roles such as analytics managers, big data engineers, Cloud system administrators, and augmented reality QA Testers, increased by 29 per cent, 25 per cent, 21 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. Employment News: Apple Starts Hiring in India, Set To Open Physical Stores in 2023.

The demand for DevOps and DevSec engineers increased by 19 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. This outpaced the demand for data scientists and software developers, which has increased by 17 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

The number of new jobs in real estate, hospitality and healthcare sectors saw double-digit sequential growth of 13 per cent, 10 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively in February over January.

Sectors such as banking, BPO and Retail, showed similar trends with the number of new jobs increasing by 9 per cent, 7 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively over previous month, the report showed. Tech Layoffs: Job Growth in Indian IT Sector Plummets 25% Amid Global Layoffs.

"The IT sector, which had been experiencing negative trends in the past three months, showed a sequential growth of 10 per cent. This growth is an indicator of changing hiring sentiments within the IT space," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Among the top metros, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune witnessed double-digit growth in hiring activity. Among emerging cities, the number of new jobs in Coimbatore and Chandigarh increased significantly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).