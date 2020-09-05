New Delhi, September 5: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah among others lauded the contribution of teachers on micro-blogging site Twitter. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to teachers for their remarkable efforts in shaping minds of the students and building the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also remembered Dr. S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary today.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti", the Prime Minister tweeted. Teachers’ Day 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks the Classroom Heroes by Acknowledging Their Hard Work With Beautiful Illustration (View Pic).

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala also greeted the nation on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The entire universe is a teacher for those who are willing to learn". Meanwhile, Surjewala tweeted saying teachers are the people who dedicate their entire lives for just one cause – helping others build their Life! "A Teacher plants the seed of knowledge in us, that will grow forever", he added.

The entire universe is a teacher for those who are willing to learn. #HappyTeachersDay2020 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2020

Teachers are the people who dedicate their entire lives for just one cause – helping others build their Life! A Teacher plants the seed of knowledge in us, that will grow forever.#HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VWOr1xv4vr — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 5, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said he was an iconic thinker and erudite scholar. "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls", Shah tweeted.

Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. pic.twitter.com/yPIEkT96dQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation on Teachers' Day and urged people to thank all teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Wishing you all a very happy Teachers Day. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students. Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service", he tweeted.

Wishing you all a very happy #TeachersDay. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students. Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service. pic.twitter.com/Tf8OcFh8e0 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 5, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar too extended wishes on Teachers' Day 2020. He greeted people of the nation on this occasion and remembered Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

The Congress party took to Twitter and remembered S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. "Bharat Ratna awardee & former President of India, S. Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrate as Teachers Day across the country. We join the Nation is honouring & celebrating the hard word & dedication of our teachers in their quest towards a bright future for India", the tweet read.

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the memory of Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

