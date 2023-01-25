Hyderabad, January 25: Two persons were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Telangana's Medak district late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. A six-year-old girl and her 60-year-old grandmother were killed when the house caught fire due to an LPG cylinder explosion.

The incident occurred at Chinna Shivnoor village in Medak district. The deceased were identified as Madhu and her grandmother Anjamma. The house was completely destroyed in the explosion and the fire. Uttar Pradesh Blast: LPG Cylinder Explodes in Bahraich, Teenager Killed.

Gas Cylinder Blast in Medak:

According to police, Anjamma, who was living with two sons in Hyderabad, came to the village along with her granddaughter on Tuesday to collect rice from a ration shop and also receive the monthly pension. Goa Blast: Mysterious Explosion at Hill Top Bar and Restaurant Causes Damages to Property in Dangui Colony; No Casualty Reported.

Huge explosion in the middle of the night sent panic in the village. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The police suspect a gas leakage led to the incident. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case and took up the investigation.

