Hyderabad, January 12: In a shocking incident, a local AIMIM block leader in Hyderabad, who was also engaged in real estate business and private financing, was killed by three men over loan dispute. The gory incident, which was captured by spectators on their mobile phones, went viral on social media platforms. The 33-year-old AIMIM leader, identified as Mohammed Khaleel, was brutally hacked to death by three people after being chased on the busy Rajendranagar-Attapur road on Sunday. According to a report by TOI, Khaleel was a block president of AMIM in Rajendranagar and was killed by Sheikh Rasheed, an owner of a local hotel, and his two chefs, over a loan dispute.

The video that went viral on social media shows that the three men thrashed the AIMIM leader with a concrete block and sticks PVNR Expressway pillar in Rajendranagar. The horrific video showed how one of the assailants kept the crowd at bay while the other two smashed Khaleel’s head and chest with the concrete piece. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

The report informs that the accused were nabbed by police from Jalpally on Monday morning. They confessed to killing Khaleel as he was putting pressure on Rasheed to return the Rs 15 lakh loan that the latter had taken just before lockdown to renovate his restaurant. N Prakash Reddy, deputy commissioner of police of the Shamshabad zone was quoted in the report saying as losses mounting due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, Rasheed failed to return the loan and kept paying only interest. With one loan already on head, Rasheed approached Khaleel again and asked him for more Rs 50 lakh more as loan.

The TOI report informs that Khaleel agreed to give the money, but wanted Rasheed to hand over the reins of the restaurant to him until his dues were cleared, to which Rasheed refused. Khaleel then started pressurising Rasheed to return the earlier loan of Rs 15 lakh. To get rid of Khaleel, Rasheed along with his two staff hatched the murder plan and on Sunday asked Khaleel to come near a function hall in Rajendranagar, after which they attacked him.

