A tragic road accident occurred at Aluru Gate on the Chevalla-Bijapur National Highway on Monday, December 2, when a truck ran over a group of vegetable vendors. The truck, reportedly driven recklessly, hit the vendors who were selling vegetables by the roadside. At least four people were killed on the spot, and ten others sustained serious injuries. Disturbing pictures and videos of the scene show a traffic jam, with the truck driver trapped in the cabin and the bodies of the victim lying at the site after the vehicle crashed into a tree. Reportedly, local police swiftly arrived at the site and launched a rescue operation to assist the injured. Telangana Road Accident: School Bus Overturns After Collision With Tractor in Nagarkurnool, 5 Students Injured (Watch Videos).

Truck Crushes Vegetable Vendors in Telangana

Telangana Road Accident

#Hyderabad: Horrific, at least 3 people were killed, 10 others were injured seriously, after a #speeding lorry rammed into people at Aloor gate in #Chevella , #Rangareddy dist. The farmers were selling vegetables on the road side, suddenly the lorry run-over the vegetable… pic.twitter.com/WEWA4Ku7lY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 2, 2024

