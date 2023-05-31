Mumbai, May 31: Up to 18 members of a group operating an unlicensed sex determination and abortion business in Warangal, Telangana, have been detained by the police. Three scanners, ten cell phones, and Rs. 73,000 in cash were also seized by police from the illegally operating facility in Venkateshwara Colony, Gopalpur.

Some of the gang members, according to the police, are still on the run. According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, the police in Warangal got a complaint regarding certain people conducting unlawful sex tests. Ghaziabad: Gurugram Police Bust Illegal Sex Determination Test Racket in Kamla Nagar; 3 Arrested.

We were also informed that they were performing abortions if the baby was a female, he claimed.

Vemula Praveen, a technician who had previously worked at the scanning centre, is reportedly the principal defendant in the gang's case. In Gopalpur's Venkateshwara Colony, which is under the jurisdiction of the KUC Police Station, he and his wife, Sandhyarani, rented a home, where they surreptitiously began operating an illegal sex determination scanning centre using portable scanners.

The police said that Praveen had established a covert network involving hospitals, a few physicians, and other medical professionals.

Prior to this, five suspects in a sex determination scheme were detained in Amroha's Gajraula neighbourhood on Saturday night as part of a combined operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh health departments. Punjab: One Held for Conducting Illegal Sex Determination Test in Kharar.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) team in the state of Haryana received a tip regarding an impermissible activity taking place in the Amroha area. Police and members of a combined health team from two states raided an ultrasound facility in this town of Nauner.

