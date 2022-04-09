Ahmedabad, April 9: In another incident of crime reported from Gujarat, a differently-abled migrant woman in was allegedly gang-raped by four men. The 4 accused were arrested by the police for carrying out the heinous crime.

According to a report in Indian Express, the woman, in her late twenties, swiftly lodged a zero FIR from her native place in Rajasthan against the accused. The police, on the basis of her complaint, lodged an FIR under sections of gang rape (IPC 376D) and 506 for criminal intimidation on Thursday against the 4 men.

Elaborating further on the case, the cops added that a hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly gang-raped several times by the 4 accused in a village. Furthermore, the incident came to the fore after the victim's minor son apprised his father about the evil act of the 4 accused men. Chennai Shocker: 64-Year-Old Man, Sons Rape Minor Foster Daughter For Two Years; Four Arrested

“The woman’s son had shared the account of the incident to his father after which he tried to confront the four accused. The accused threatened to kill the couple and their child, forcing them to leave Mehsana and go back in Rajasthan,” said a police officer in Mehsana. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

In another incident reported from Gujarat, at least 3 men were awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by Rajkot court on charges of trying to gang-rape a woman in May 2020.

As per reports, the trio--Ravi Chauhan, Sagar Zala and Chirag Ravrani-- tried to perpetrate the crime when the woman had gone out to fetch water. The prosecution through Additional Public Prosecutor Kartikey Parekh argued Ravi and Chirag had admitted that they tried to rape the woman while their third accomplice Sagar filmed the criminal act on the mobile phone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).