Hyderabad, June 15: In a shocking incident, a woman in Telangana, who couldn't hear or speak, was allegedly raped by two men on different days. The incident is reported to have taken place in Warangal urban district of the southern state. According to a report by TOI, the two men who raped the hearing and speech impaired woman included a minor boy. The incident took place at the residence of the victim, in the absence of her family members. The accused knew that the victim was alone and taking advantage of the situation, they raped her on different days.

The report quotes cops of Mills Colony Police station saying that the 31-year-old woman was first sexually abused by her 24-year-old relative. The man later introduced a 15-year-old boy to the victim, who also sexually abused her. The man not only raped her but also made a video of the victim. The report informs that a 14-year-old boy, who is the friend of the juvenile made a video. Telangana Shocker: Speech & Hearing Impaired Couple Dies by Suicide, Records Video in Sign Language Minutes Before Self-Immolating Themselves.

The cops informed that after the video was made, the boys also shared it with more people. Mills Colony inspector Ravi Kumar told TOI that the incident came to light after the victim’s sister saw the video and was shocked to see her sister being raped in the video clip. The victim's sister informed her family about the issue and lodged a complaint in this matter.

The 24-year-old accused was taken into custody, the minor boys will be sent to a juvenile home, police said. The TOI report informs that the two accused, including the minor boy, have been booked under 376 (rape) of IPC while the other juvenile was booked under Information Technology Act for making an obscene video and sharing it with others.

