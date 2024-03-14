At his residence in the Canal Katta neighbourhood, a 46-year-old man is accused of killing his 36-year-old wife before taking his own life in Nizamabad, Telangana on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. He sent a voicemail to his friends and family before taking his own life, according to the police.

Gudimalla Swami, an autorickshaw driver, and his wife Deva Laxmi reportedly lived with their son G Manoj, according to the authorities. Telangana Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Dying by Suicide in Rangareddy District, Case Registered.

Manoj is an Intermediate student in his first year at the Government Model School in Bibipur Thanda. When Manoj got home from his final test, he reportedly saw Laxmi's body on the ground and Swami's body hanging from the ceiling. After learning of the incident, the police rushed to the scene and took the bodies of Laxmi and Swami to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) so that an autopsy could be performed.

The police stated that they have not yet determined the cause of the action taken by Swami based on their preliminary examination of the audio note. But they said that Swami was upset with his wife over some issues and his anger drove him to commit suicide. In voice notes, he admitted to killing Laxmi and said that no one would be left to look for her after his death. Telangana Shocker: Alcoholic Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Axe After Argument in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District, Arrested.

He also urged Laxmi's brother to look after Manoj and directed him regarding the funds needed for his upbringing. The police filed a report and started their investigation after receiving a complaint from Laxmi's brother.

