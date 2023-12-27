Telangana, December 27: A wedding in Telangana took an unexpected turn as the groom’s family raised objections over the absence of mutton bone marrow in the non-vegetarian menu chosen by the bride’s side. The incident, reminiscent of a Telugu movie plot, unfolded during an engagement party held at the bride’s residence in November.

According to a reports by NDTV, the bride’s family had thoughtfully organised a non-vegetarian feast for all guests, including relatives from both families. However, trouble brewed when observant guests noticed the conspicuous absence of mutton bone marrow from the dishes being served. UP Shocker: Groom in Sambhal Calls Off Wedding After Bride Blows Kisses to Guests, Her Mother Dances and Smokes Cigarettes at Marriage Ceremony (Watch Videos).

The disagreement escalated after the bride’s family confirmed that the dish in question had not been included in the menu. The police were promptly informed, attempting to mediate and resolve the issue. Despite their efforts, the groom’s family deemed it an “insult” and stood firm in their decision. No Mutton, No Marriage: Bride Calls Off Wedding Over Groom’s ‘More Meat’ For Baraatis Demand in Odisha.

The groom’s relatives alleged that the bride’s family intentionally withheld information about the missing bone marrow. As tensions flared, the engagement party concluded with the wedding being called off by the groom’s side.

The echoes of ‘Balagam,’ the Telugu movie with a similar premise, resonate as families grapple with tradition, expectations, and the delicate balance of wedding preparations.

