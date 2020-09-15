Amritsar, September 15: A major terror attack has been averted in Punjab where police busted a module of pro-Khalistan terrorists. According to Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, two suspected pro-Khalistan terrorists were arrested in connection with the terror module. The arrested suspects were allegedly in contact of an operative of Khalistan Zindabad Force. Punjab Police Bust Another Spurious Liquor Module, Arrest Two.

"Averting a major terror incident in Punjab, police busted yet another pro-Khalistan terrorist module, with the arrest of two persons allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals, including a KZF operative currently in Amritsar jail," DGP Dinkar Gupta was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Police recovered 6 sophisticated weapons, 8 live rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and an internet dongle from the two suspects.

