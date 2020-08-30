New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force, officials said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Inderjeet Singh Gill and Jaspal Singh, police said.

The two had allegedly raised a 'Khalistan' flag on the the terrace of the deputy commissioner's office in Punjab's Moga on the eve of Independence Day and also desecrated an Indian flag in the premises, a senior police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

