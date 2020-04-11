Thane: All Vegetable Markets, Grocery Stores to Remain Shut Till April 14 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

File image of vegetable market (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thane, April 11: The district administration of Thane has ordered to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14 when the 21-day nationwide lockdown is supposed to end. Collector Rajesh Narvekar issued an order on Friday night after vegetable markets and grocery stores in Thane and Kalyan drew a large number of people in the morning even as the authorities are asking citizens to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Buyers flocked to wholesale grocery market at Jambli Naka and Kharkar Ali in Thane on Friday morning, violating important norms such as social distancing when the number of coronavirus cases is rising. "There was a lot of crowd outside the shops in these two markets. There were no guidelines from shop keepers to customers, leading to chaos," Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad told Hindustan Times. No Community Transmission of Coronavirus in India, Says Health Ministry.

#ठाणे जिल्ह्यातील सर्व महानगरपालिका, नगरपरिषद व नगरपंचायत क्षेत्रातील भाजी मंडई, भाजीपाला बाजार, फळ बाजार तसेच फळे व भाजीपाला दुकाने आज दि. १० एप्रिलच्या रात्री बारा वाजेपासून मंगळवार दि.१४ एप्रिल रोजीच्या रात्री बारा वाजेपर्यंत बंद ठेवण्याचे आदेश:-जिल्हाधिकारी राजेश नार्वेकर pic.twitter.com/25DZZforIk — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, THANE (@Info_Thane1) April 10, 2020

Consequently, the district administration decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. "We have now issued notices to shopkeepers to hire volunteers to ensure social distancing is followed. Action will be taken against those shops found violating the rule," Gaikwad added. In Kalyan too, vegetable markets and grocery stores saw a huge crowd. A long queue, almost 2-km-long, was seen outside a supermarket in Khadakpada area.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has asked all shops, except medical stores, to remain shut after 2 pm. "We will ask officials to keep watch on crowded stores," a KDMC official was quoted as saying.