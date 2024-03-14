Thane, March 14: The Thane police recently arrested a 53-year-old teacher for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in the city. Police officials said that the accused molested the victim multiple times since January. The incident came to light when the Class 9 girl, who was a meritorious student, started getting fewer marks. The minor girl was referred to a counsellor.

During the counselling session, the Class 9 student started crying and narrated her ordeal of being molested by the teacher. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused teacher, a resident of Thane, was arrested and produced before the Special POCSO court which sent him to one-day police custody. Thane Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Forced to Dance on Burning Coal Over Suspicion of Practising Black Magic in Murbad, FIR Registered.

Cops said that the complainant is a student who studies in a South Mumbai school. The alleged incident has been happening since January. The teachers of the school noticed that the meritorious student was losing marks. They spoke to their counsellors, who called the student for a session. During the session, the minor girl broke down and revealed her ordeal.

The minor girl told the counsellor that she was distracted as her 53-year-old teacher stalked her and touched her inappropriately. Following this, the counsellor reported the incident to the school's trust, who then approached the police. The police then arrested the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

