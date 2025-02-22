Thane, February 22: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Maharashtra, where a newly-married woman was allegedly raped by her father-in-law and his friend in Thane's Bhiwandi. In her complaint, the 20-year-old woman said that the accused sexually abused her after threatening to kill her parents.

The woman also claimed that she was tortured for 15 days before managing to escape while the two accused were asleep. The police launched a probe after receiving the woman's complaint. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, both accused are at large, and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Thane: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Verbally Abusing Woman, Assaulting Her and Father in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

The complainant told cops that she and her husband live separately from her father-in-law. She said that her father-in-law took her out on January 30 under the pretext of dropping her off at her parents' place. She further claimed that the accused took her to his own house, where he tied her up in a room and called his friend. As per the complaint, both the accused took turns and raped her.

Amid this, the accused man told his son that he had dropped his daughter-in-law near her parents' house. However, the truth was revealed when the woman managed to flee while the two accused were sleeping. After reaching her parents' home, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Woman Commits Suicide After Argument with Live-in Partner in Thane District.

The accused have been booked under sections 64, 127(4), 351(3), 74, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

