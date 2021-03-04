Artists and entrepreneurs receive spotlight to promote their brands through online Midwest platform.

By St. Louis American reporter Danielle Brown

Much like his upcoming album, “Headlines,” slated to release at the end of March, Quincy “Kizz Q” Moore, rapper and radio personality, and his colleague Jalen “DJ Flightt” Price, producer and DJ, are successfully gaining attention locally in St. Louis and across the United States for their live weekend broadcast show of Streetz 105.1’s The Mixx.

Streetz 105.1 is an online St. Louis-based radio station created and owned by world-renowned DJ, Trumaine “DJ Tab” Barnett-Epps. It’s accessible on Apple and Android mobile app stores and via the website at https://www.streetz1051.com/.

The show has been active since Jan. 1 of this year and it first began when Kizz Q would go live from the station’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/streetz1051/. In the videos, he would show DJ Flightt spinning records and he would enthusiastically talk to viewers while he showed him DJing.

“I didn’t think the show would take off like it has, it’s been going great,” DJ Flightt said. “I see the bigger picture and if I was an artist, I’d definitely tap into it.”

The reactions to the videos were favorable, so they decided to continue with it. Since the show has become a popular source of entertainment in their hometown and other parts of the US. It even caught the attention of Serrin Joy, “American Idol” season four contestant, who reached out and decided she wanted to be a guest on the show.

“I knew the show would be dope, seeing it evolve into what it is now is a blessing.” Kizz Q said.

The show is a platform for artists, entrepreneurs, business owners to be spotlighted and receive recognition worldwide. STL Mixx is a large component of the show as it provides the same rewards locally especially for musicians.

“We want the show to give local artists shine and help them become more serious about their craft,” DJ Flightt said. “It’s an opportunity for their music to be played in the city and potentially become a national name.”

Kizz Q, an artist himself, agrees and adds that it’s an opportunity for them to connect with him and learn what he’s working on.

“The show is beneficial for all artists, especially since I’m also one, because they can find out who I’m working with and we can potentially share resources with each other,” Kizz Q said. “In the future, I plan to do a compilation album for the station with local artists and have DJ Tab on there.”

Black Woman-owned companies, The Hype Magazine, https://www.thehypemagazine.com/, and Success Over Everything clothing brand are the proud sponsors of The Mixx show. Thanks to a story Kizz Q’s former PR wrote about him for The Hype, it led them to like it and reshare it via their Instagram page.

“Later that day the Dr. Jameelah Wilkerson, CEO of The Hype Magazine messaged the station’s page asking how they could have artists featured on the show,” Kizz Q said. “Then I sent her the flyers and the show’s outline asking if she would want to be part of the platform. Two hours later she replied back offering us a partnership with them.”

As an online platform, Kizz Q and DJ Flightt unanimously said that the show fosters a new wave of technology beneficial for everyone to be part of.

“What I want artists and businesses to take away from the show is this is a great way to network and collaborate with other like-minded people,” DJ Flightt said. “This is the future and a great way to expand your brand in St. Louis.”

Outside of their work at the station, DJ Flightt and Kizz Q individually are both walking brands in their own rights. Kizz Q is preparing to release his single “Stevie Wonder,” off his highly anticipated album, “Headlines,” very soon. The single will be distributed by Sony Music the Orchard and NWEnt Records. The project releases next month, and it signifies the blood, sweat, and tears he’s put into his artistry since its introduction in 2014.

Kizz Q’s music is available on all streaming platforms. Follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kizzqbytheway/.

DJ Flightt is a proud producer to the T, who enjoys collaborating with other creatives in the city and plans to release his own compilation album titled “93,” featuring Kizz Q and other artists soon. Follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/93flightt/.

The Mixx airs Saturdays from 6-7 p.m. and Sunday 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Streetz 105.1’s Instagram page, the station’s website, and via its mobile app.

Artists interested in having their music played on the show must send mixed and mastered clean and explicit versions of their songs to themixxstreetz1051@gmail.com with a $25 submission fee sent to $stlmixx on Cash App. Artists that are selected will be promoted on Streetz 105.1 and The Hype Magazine’s Instagram pages.

