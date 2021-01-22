The world renowned Singer/Songwriter DanteWuzHere was born in Florida and raised in the music hub of Atlanta, Georgia.

Journey to every genuine success has never been easy but with unwavering passion and commitment, nothing is impossible. Similarly, the journey of DanteWuzHere is a long one filled with challenges and hurdles, which is a fine depiction of his inner strength, passion and resilience. He started his career by working with major labels, worked really hard and paved his way to becoming an indie. Let’s have a look at his remarkable journey.

It all starts with a happenstance when DanteWuzHere met industry veteran Debra Killings that fueled his impending passion for recording studio and writing songs, turning his fire inside from a flicker to a burning flame. This marks the beginning of his massive success story.

The turning point for the ambitious singer occurred when his former manager took him to RCA Records resulting in a recording contract and subsequently his debut album Inferno. After that he embarked on a never ending journey.

In 2018, he achieved his first milestone when he became a Juno Award Nominee with a song contribution (the single ‘Disturbed’) for Indigenous Pop Artist Iskwé’s album named ‘The Fight Within’.

Recently in June he signed with Al Gomes and his award-winning music firm Big Noise LLC.

Only a month later, in July, his marvelous single ‘Follow me’ was released which is inspired by the currently crazed world that we live in, and has already made it to the 2021 Grammy Ballots in the categories ‘Best R&B Performance’ and ‘Song of The Year’. The calming transient track of this single acts as a solid foundation for the subtly impactful melody and lyrics. The song successfully traverses multiple musical lanes. Written by Ryan Toby and produced by Jamie Helms, Follow Me harkens back to the days of Terence Trent D'Arby and proves that the past is sometimes the best way forward.

DanteWuzHere's highly anticipated EP Paradiso is expected to drop this year which is a beautiful tapestry woven by his soulful and fine vocals. The highlight of this EP is the gritty bass and synth-driven single ‘Heaven Help Us’, which is led by his global plea. This single is reminiscent of hits such as Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," John Lennon's "Imagine" and Kanye West's "Jesus Walks" in social and global awareness.

And wait, that’s not all! DanteWuzHere has not only risen to stardom in the music industry, but has successfully proven himself as an all-rounder. When not in the studio, he can be found modeling and acting, appearing in major ad campaigns, films and has been featured in fashion magazines both nationally and internationally. Es perfecto!

