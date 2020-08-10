Tamil Nadu, August 10: Sub-Inspector Palthurai, who was arrested in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night. The 10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix in Tuticorin, were lodged at Madurai Central Prison.

On Saturday, according to reports, wife of Inspector Palthurai petitioned the Madurai city police commissioner seeking his help to shift her husband to a private hospital for treatment. Palthurai was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

Sub-Inspector Palthurai Dies From COVID-19:

Tamil Nadu: Sub-Inspector Palthurai, who was arrested in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths, succumbed to #COVID19 last night. 10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj & Bennix in Tuticorin, were lodged at Madurai Central Prison pic.twitter.com/RJEqGPpcXF — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Sridhar, an inspector accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital from Madurai Central Jail last month after complaining of chest pain.

Thoothukudi Custodial Death is about a father-son duo who was killed due to the alleged brutal torture inflicted upon them in police custody. The ghastly incident of crime took place in Tuticorin district.

They were arrested for allegedly keeping their shop in Sathankulam opened beyond the permissible hours. The father-son duo was subjected to a lethal beatdown in the prison. Jayaraj succumbed to the injuries on June 22, whereas, Bennicks died on June 23. The custodial deaths sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu as two civilians were "killed" for a minor offence.

