TikTok Friendship Meets Tragic End: Refused Money, Noida Man Kills Female Friend

New Delhi, March 7: A man in Noida allegedly killed a woman with whom he had befriended on social media two-and-a-half-years ago. Accused Raghav Kumar and the victim Neerja Chauhan came in contact through content creation apps TikTok and Likee. According to police, Kumar would seek money from Chauhan who used to make videos of dubbed songs and movie scenes on TikTok and Likee. Her refusal allegedly led to the murder. TikTok Craze Claims Another Life, Uttar Pradesh Teen Shot Dead as Pistol Goes Off While Filming Video on App.

Kumar, an active user of TikTok and Likee apps, had befriended with Chauhan. Police found that he would often ask Chauhan for money. It was the latter’s refusal to part with a few thousand that led to the murder on Thursday evening, police said, as reported by The Indian Express. Chauhan's body was found in her flat in Greater Noida’s Arihant Garden Society. UP: TikTok Star With 40k Followers Arrested in Robbery Cases.

On Thursday evening, police said, Chauhan’s son called her multiple times to check if she had her food. Worried over no response, he returned home and found the door locked from outside. The son broke open the lock and found his mother's body in one of the rooms. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. CCTV cameras in Chauhan's society held cops nab Kumar.

"Kumar left her flat around 11.30 am and the woman’s body was discovered once her son came home around 5 pm. As society is gated and there is constant surveillance, there was CCTV evidence of Kumar’s entry and exit. We recovered the keys to Chauhan’s flat and her mobile from the accused," Harish Chander, DCP (Central Noida), was quoted as saying.