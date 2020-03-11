Tripura Shocker: Tea Stall Owner Rapes 20-Year-Old Hearing-Impaired Woman, Arrested

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Agartala, March 11: Tripura police on Tuesday arrested a man for raping a 20-year-old hearing-impaired woman in South District of the state. The accused, identified as Anil Barman, sexually assaulted the woman last week. Barman is a tea stall owner and was arrested in Belonia’s Radhanagar area, three kilometres from his house. The rape survivor went missing on March 4. Tripura Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Nine in Agartala After Being Abducted by Autorickshaw Driver.

A woman, Bakul Debnath had given shelter to the rape survivor three years ago. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, after the victim went missing, Debnath along with her neighbours started looking for her. The next day when the 20-year-old woman returned, she explained with a sign language that she was raped. When Debnath asked her to identify the culprit, the woman victim pointed at the tea stall owner. Tripura: 6-Year-Old Girl Killed After Rape by 30-Year-Old Man, Accused Held.

Soumya Debbarma, Belonia’s sub-divisional police officer, “told the media house, “We got a complaint on Monday from Bakul Debnath, who has given shelter to the victim almost three years back. In the complaint, she had mentioned that the victim had pointed towards the accused when she was asked to name him.” The case has been registered against the accused. He will be taken to court on Wednesday.