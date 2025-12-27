Mumbai, December 27: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) admit cards for the January 2026 session have been officially released today, marking a crucial step for thousands of aspirants seeking teaching positions across the state. Candidates who have successfully applied for the TS TET January 2026 examination can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, in preparation for the upcoming tests.

The teacher eligibility test will be held online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) between January 3 and January 31 next year. The exams will be held in two shifts - 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 27 as Students Get Year-End Long Weekend; Check State-Wise List.

Steps to Download Your TS TET 2024 Admit Card

Accessing the admit card is a straightforward process designed to ensure all eligible candidates can retrieve their documents efficiently. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in

On the homepage, find the prominent link for "TS TET 2026 Hall Ticket Download"

Click on the link, and enter using your credentials

Click on submit

Now click on get "Admit Card" button. Your TS TET January 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference

Key Dates and Examination Overview

The release of admit cards today signifies the imminent approach of the TS TET 2026 examinations. While specific exam dates will be detailed on the admit card, candidates are advised to prepare diligently. The TS TET is conducted for two papers: Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates can appear for one or both papers based on their qualifications and aspirations. KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

Significance of the TS TET

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test is a mandatory qualification for individuals aspiring to become teachers in government, local body, and private schools across Telangana. Conducted by the Department of School Education, Telangana, the examination assesses a candidate's aptitude and eligibility to teach, covering subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (for Paper I) or Social Studies/Mathematics & Science (for Paper II). A valid TS TET score is essential for recruitment processes in the state's education sector.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Upon downloading their admit cards, candidates must:

Verify Details: Check all personal information, photograph, signature, and examination centre details for accuracy. In case of any discrepancies, contact the TS TET helpline immediately.

Carry Valid ID: Along with the admit card, candidates must bring a valid photo identification proof (e.g., Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID) to the examination centre.

Adhere to Guidelines: Familiarize themselves with all instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow examination hall rules strictly.

Arrive Early: Reach the examination centre well in advance to complete all pre-exam formalities without stress.

Candidates are encouraged to utilise the final period for intensive revision and familiarisation with the exam pattern to maximise their chances of success in the TS TET 2026 examination.

