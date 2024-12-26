Hyderabad, December 26: The Department of School Education (DSE), Telangana, will release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) today, December 26. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites, schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in, using their application number and password. According to reports, the TS TET hall ticket download link will be activated by noon.

The TS TET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025, at multiple exam centers across Telangana. The state-level exam is held for two teaching positions: primary teachers (Classes 1–5) and upper primary teachers (Classes 6–8). CTET Admit Card 2024 Out at ctet.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Steps to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2024:

Visit the official TS TET portal.

Look for the “TS TET Hall Ticket Download 2024” link on the homepage.

Click on the link to open the admit card page.

Enter your application number and password.

Submit the details.

View and download the hall ticket in PDF format.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must review the exam schedule, venue, and instructions mentioned on the admit card. For any updates or clarifications, they should refer to the official website. Early downloading is advised to avoid last-minute issues.

