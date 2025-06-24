The US House's chief administrative officer announced a ban on WhatsApp for congressional staff devices, including phones, today, June 23. Meta's messaging app has been banned on House lawmakers' devices due to data security concerns. "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use," the memo sent to all House staff on Monday read. The memo also recommended that lawmakers use other messaging apps, including Microsoft Corp's Teams platform, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime. ‘The N Word Should Not Be Treated So Casually’: US President Donald Trump Attacks Dmitry Medvedev After Former Russian President Says Other Countries Ready To Supply Nukes to Iran.

