New Delhi, February 1: A new scheme -- Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE) was announced on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2022-23.

The latest scheme by the Central government has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore. The Finance Minister said PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. It will fund the infrastructure, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti, and social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast, a release said.

This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors, the Minister said. However, it will not be a substitute for the existing Central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states. Union Budget 2022-23 Highlights: Cryptocurrency Income to be Taxed At 30%, No Change In Income Tax Slabs; Here Are Key Takeaways.

According to the release, these projects include establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East India, in Guwahati (Multi-State); NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State); Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture (Multi-State); Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side; Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim; gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim and Pilot Project for the construction of Bamboo Link Road at different locations in various districts in Mizoram.

