Kanpur, February 12: Two weeks after she was set on fire by her own father, one-and-a-half-year-old Sitara succumbed to her burn injuries at the King George's Medical University (KGMU)in Lucknow. She died on Thursday.

Earlier, the man's five-year-old daughter Chand Tara and seven-year-old, Moina, both undergoing treatment at the KGMU, had also succumbed to burn injuries. Odisha: 3-Year-Old Girl Charred to Death; 3 Family Members Seriously Injured in Haystack Fire in Kendrapara.

It may be recalled that the father of the children, Gulfam, had set his family, including six children, ablaze before setting himself on fire on January 28 in an under-construction building in Musanagar Bangar area, following a dispute over graveyard land.

Police said Gulfam had accused one Vijay Soni of grabbing a major portion of the graveyard land and illegally raising a concrete structure on it. Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam said that while other members of the family are undergoing treatment for burn injuries, Sitara, Chand Tara and Moina have succumbed during treatment. A policeman, who received burn injuries while trying to save the family, is also being treated in hospital.

