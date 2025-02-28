A mentally unstable man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his grandmother, grandfather, and their relative early on the morning of February 28. The accused, identified as Ramdayal, used a shovel to hack the victims to death in their home. Police swiftly apprehended him, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Authorities have also seized the weapon used in the brutal attack. Investigations are ongoing as the motive behind the killings remains unclear. Meerut Shocker: 5 Members of Family Brutally Murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Bodies of Kids Found Stuffed Inside Bed Box; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Grandson Hacks Grandparents, Relative to Death in Gorakhpur

UP : जिला गोरखपुर में ट्रिपल मर्डर मानसिक विक्षिप्त नाती ने अपनी दादी, बाबा और बाबा के भाई की फावड़े से काटकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी रामदयाल को गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/xZ0zk2pRGC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 28, 2025

