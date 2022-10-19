Lucknow, October 17: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and then dumped in the posh Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's state capital, by an auto driver and his aide, Police said.

According to the first information report (FIR), the survivor, a resident of Husainganj, had gone to teach a student in Chinhat area. She finished her class and reached the Chinhat fire station to catch an auto for Charbagh. A little later, the accused auto driver reached the spot and the girl asked him if he was ferrying passengers to Charbagh. UP Shocker: Teen Raped by Instagram Friend in Lucknow’s High-Security Lohia Park.

"The auto stopped near the fire station and I asked if he would go to Charbagh. There was a youth sitting in the auto beside the auto driver. After travelling for some kilometres, the auto driver drove the vehicle on the wrong route to a dark stretch of the road. I sensed something wrong and raised an alarm. But the auto driver took me to the dark stretch and they both took turns raping me for three hours. They took away my phone and hit a hard object on my head before dumping me. The auto driver threatened to kill me if I reported the matter to the police," the girl alleged. UP Shocker: Three School Children Killed, One Critically Injured As Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Gonda.

The girl later found a police vehicle of 'UP 112' near the crossing. "They enquired about the incident and went to the place where I had caught the auto. My condition started to deteriorate, and I was asked to go home. My family has filed a complaint with the women's helpline and police," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Prachi Singh, said that a case for wrongful detention, gang-rape, loot and attack on the survivor has been registered.

"The teams are hunting for the unidentified auto driver and his aide and have also got substantial leads in the case," she added.

