Lucknow, July 1: Six members of a family in Miyaganj village of Kannauj district were hospitalised on Tuesday after they cooked and ate marijuana (ganja) leaves, thinking it was methi leaves. The ganja leaves were given by Naval Kishore to his fellow villager’s son Nitesh and claimed it was methi.

According to a report, published in the Navbharat Times, Miyaganj village resident Naval Kishore jokingly gave a packet of weed to Nitesh and claimed it was methi, which the latter didn't realise. Nitesh went to his home and gave the packet to his sister-in-law and asked her to make a sabzi out of it. Weed Cures Coronavirus? Filmmaker's Tweet on Cannabis Being a Medicine to Deadly Disease is a Meme, Check WHO's List of Fact Checks on Cure and Treatment.

The sister-in-law made the sabzi with potatoes and family members ate it. Following this, their health started deteriorating. Till the neighbours arrived to help them, the entire family fainted and soon had to be hospitalised.

On investigation, police found out the sabzi on a cooking pan as well as the remaining packet of weed. They also arrested Naval Kishore who said, "Maine mazak mazak mein ganje ke pattiya de di thi (I gave the weed leaves jokingly)." As per the details, the family members are slowly recovering.

