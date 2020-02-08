Weed Cures Coronavirus? Filmmaker's Tweet on Cannabis Being a Medicine to Deadly Disease is a Meme, Check WHO's List of Fact Checks on Cure and Treatment

weed kills coronavirus fake news (Photo Credits: File Image)

The spread of the deadly epidemic of coronavirus is one issue that the entire world is worried about. With over 30,000 infections, more than 700 dead in China alone and with no cure in sight, everyone's hoping for an effective treatment measure. Amongst all the terrifying numbers there are fake news reports adding to the misinformation on the internet. A recent example is of a report stating weed being a cure to coronavirus. Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a screengrab of a fake report that claims "weed cures coronavirus." But let us tell you it is a meme that first appeared on a meme-making platform dopl3r.com. There is no truth to it, but an image made for fun purposes. Fact Check: Over 24,000 Deaths in China Due to Coronavirus? Doctored Screenshot Claims Under-Reporting of Fatalities, Know Truth Behind Viral Post.

Although it is very insensitive to make jokes out of an issue that is claiming so many lives, there are certain memes which are surfacing online in times of this crisis. A meme-making site called dopl3r.com had a dank meme which read, "LIVE BREAKING NEWS WEED KILLS CORONA VIRUS 739 SCIENTIST ARE SHOCKED TO DISCOVER THAT WEED KILLS CORONA VIRUS". It had a picture of a screen resembling a news report with cannabis photo and a footer text "Weed Kills Corona Virus." But filmmaker Agnohotri probably did not get it was a joke and tweeted the screengrab advocating the legalisation of weed in the country. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

Check Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet on Weed Kills Coronavirus:

Solution to a lot of world’s problems lie in India. But you can’t find them as long as you ridicule our ancient wisdom. Cannabis is a magic plant. Till mid-80s it was sold by Govt. Because of Rajiv Gandhi and western Pharma companies it got bad name. Make cannabis legal. pic.twitter.com/qrwynpT6IW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 8, 2020

This is clearly misleading with no truth to it. The World Health Organisation has given clarification regarding all the myths about coronavirus that are surfacing online. It clearly mentions there are no vaccines as well as no recommended medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Here's The Answer About Cure of Coronavirus:

WHO notice clarifying no medicines available for Corovirus Infection. (Photo Credits: WHO)

So the image tweeted by the filmmaker is actually a meme. There is no truth to that claim. Weed or cannabis may have other medicinal benefits but there is no link of treatment with coronavirus.

Fact check