Kanpur, October 20: In a video that has gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen pleading with the police to save him from his criminal son. According to the police, the video is of Nirmal Sharma, 70, who claims that his son Amit, 27, forcibly enters the house and beats him up and demands money at gunpoint. UP Shocker: Several Cartons of Illicit Liquor Recovered From Kitchen Store of Government School in Kushinagar (Watch Video).

"A couple of days ago, my son Amit even attacked me with the 'butt' of a country-made pistol when I resisted his demands," he is heard saying. Nirmal Sharma is a resident of Gangapur Colony in Bidhnoo. Video: School Teacher Consumes Alcohol in UP Government School in Hathras; Suspended.

Bidhnoo police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar Singh said, "The family is having a property dispute. A search is on to trace the elderly man's son, who was earlier in jail in connection with a case and was released on bail about six months ago."

It has come to light that more than two dozen cases are already registered against the man's son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).