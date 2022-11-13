Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by a man she wanted to marry, an official said on Saturday.

The accused man was arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

Also Read | JKPSI Exam Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheets 24 Persons, Including BSF, Police Officials in Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Scam.

According to the official, an investigation had revealed that a missing report of the woman was filed on November 6.

"The body of a Telangana woman was found on November 9 in the Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that an absent report was filed in this connection on November 6. The woman used to like a man and wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman and has been arrested," the official said.

Also Read | Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Beaten Junior, Forced Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)