Agra, April 2: According to authorities, Jackie Baghel, a 32-year-old driver, was beaten to death on Sunday night, March 31, by his neighbours because they objected to their pet dog's aggressive conduct. Baghel had claimed that the neighbours had left the dog (of a native breed) unchained even after it had attacked him two weeks prior. The incident occurred within the boundaries of New Agra, in the Nagla Haveli region, Uttar Pradesh.

Four persons, including the primary culprit, Rakesh Singh and his brother Anil, were taken into custody and are scheduled to go to jail. Arrests are being made for the three accused who are still at large. Following a post-mortem, the deceased man's body was given to his family. DCP (city), Agra, Suraj Rai told TOI. Agra: Man Beaten to Death With Stones in Dispute During Holi Celebration, Disturbing Video of Murder Surfaces.

After Baghel passed away, his family members and the neighbours got into a fight. The accused fled the scene when the police reached the spot. Later, as a precaution, a PAC was deployed in the area. After putting the body outside the New Agra police station, the victim's relatives organised a protest. According to Baghel's family, the neighbour's dog had become aggressive around a month ago and would frequently "target" passersby.

Baghel reportedly went to speak with the proprietors about the issue. But Rakesh Singh, also known as 'Boxer', began mistreating him. Singh and his relatives allegedly assaulted him with clubs and rods after a fight. The victim was subsequently discovered by his kin in a pool of blood. He passed away on the way to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten to Death by Some People After Keeping Him Hostage in House Over ‘Love Affair’.

Baghel had been attacked by the dog fifteen days prior, but he had managed to escape. For everyone's protection, he then asked the owners to tether their dog, the victim's family claimed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).