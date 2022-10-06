Lucknow, October 6: A minor girl was allegedly drugged, and raped by a neighbour in Lalitpur. The incident took place around three months ago. On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father, the police have booked two persons, including a woman for the rape of a minor girl on Tuesday, reported the Times of India. The woman, identified as Suman helped the accused in the crime, the report added.

The father of the victim, in his complaint, said that about three months ago, their neighbour, Rajesh, had lured his 16-year-old daughter and then raped her after giving her some sedatives. "The minor was alone at home as I was on our farm and my wife had gone to her maternal home," the complainant added. Reportedly, when the victim's father returned, he saw her in serious condition but she did not reveal anything. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

The incident came to light when the victim complained of stomach pain on Sunday. Following this, she was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted later. She was then referred to Jhansi Medical College. The girl, however, on Sunday shared her ordeal. She also said that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident. The minor was then sent for a medical examination. UP Shocker: Five Held for Gang-Rape of Dalit Minor in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On the basis of the information, cops filed a case and booked the accused duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. Reportedly, the accused are currently absconding and the police are on the lookout.

