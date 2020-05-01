US Citizen Finds India Safer Amid COVID-19 Spread, Seeks Order From Kerala HC to Extend His Visa

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amid Covid-19, a US citizen has moved Kerala High Court, seeking extension of his visa to stay back in India, finding it safer.

74-year-old US citizen , Terry John Converse has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to extend his visa for six months.

Mr.Terry said that he feels more safer in India, as he finds the country far more methodical and successful in containing the virus.

He finds India in general, and specifically Kerala doing a better in making people aware of the pandemic, treating it and controlling the spread more efficiently.

Mr.Converse is an Emeritus Professor of theatre at the Washington State University and came to Kerala to study about the indigenous theartre forms in the State.

Meanwhile 111 people are under treatment for Covid 19 in the State presently.

Out of 497 reported cases in Kerala ,383 persons recovered from Covid 19 so far ,with over 77% of recovery rate ,one of the highest in the country.

