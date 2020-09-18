Pilibhit, Sep 18: The Pilibhit jail in Uttar Pradesh has reported 105 cases of Covid-19 among the inmates. The jail has a capacity for 802 prisoners, but has 946 inmates at the moment.

According to the district jail superintendent Anoop Manmav Shastri, a team of medical officers from the district government hospital visited the prison complex and identified 19 symptomatic infected prisoners, out of 105, for their shifting to L1 facility at the state L. H.Ayurvedic College. Uttar Pradesh: 128 Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jhansi District.

Two prisoners among the positive ones had been released on bail three days ago while the remaining 84 asymptomatic prisoners had been kept in an isolation ward within the district jail complex where they would get proper medical treatment, Shastri said.

Prior to this, the jail administration had arranged the sampling of 100 prisoners on September 7. They were selected randomly from 13 barracks. Of these, four had tested positive on September 10.

