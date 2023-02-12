Sambhal, February 12: About two dozen stray cows were run over by a train after they were allegedly pushed towards a railway track by farmers in Sambhal. Eleven cows died on the spot, while several others sustained grievous injuries. Punjab Train Accident: Three Children Die, One Injured After Being Hit By Train In Kiratpur Sahib.

This incident was reported from Lahravan village on Saturday. The cows were possibly hit by a speeding Dehradun Express, which departed for its onward journey after a delay of an hour after the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Two Loaded Wagons of Goods Trains Derail in Near Moradabad Railway Station.

Locals said the cows were destroying crops in the farms near the Aligarh-Moradabad track and the farmers perhaps "pushed them towards the track in anger". Soon after the accident, right wing activists staged a protest and demanded action against those responsible for the death of the cows.

