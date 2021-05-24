Ballia, May 24: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a village here, police said on Monday, adding he was upset over a failed love affair.

The incident occurred in Maharajpur village and the victim was identified as Khalifa Sahni, they said. He was found hanging from a bamboo pole inside a hut here on Sunday morning, said Virender Yadav, in-charge of Sahatwar police station. Uttar Pradesh: 45-Year-Old Man Kills 2 Sons, Dies by Suicide.

The victim's body was sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case was on, Yadav said.