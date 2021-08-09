Lucknow, August 9: In a tragic incident, three sisters died after a cylinder caught fire at their home, as per report. The girls were all minors, aged 11, 6 and 4 years old. According to reports, a LPG cylinder caught fire leading to the death of the three minor girls due to burn injuries. The girls were rushed to the hospital, however the elder two were declared brought dead and the third one died later. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening at Imamgarh village of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. LPG Cylinder Blast in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, 15 Injured.

According to report, the girls were inside the kitchen when the LPG cylinder caught fire leading to their death. The deceased's mother was not at home when the incident took place. There was reportedly a leakage in the gas pipe, Hindustan Times reported a Senior Police Officer saying. An investigation has been launched by the police in the incident.

The villagers reportedly recused the trio after they heard their cries. The sisters were then rushed to the hospital. However, the elder two were reportedly declared brought dead. The youngest of them succumbed to burn injuries later. LPG Cylinder Blast in Ludhiana, Five of Family Injured.

In a similar incident, four people lost their lives following a cylinder leakage in end June this year. The tragic incident was reported from a house in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara in Delhi. A fire broke out in the house after the LPG cylinder leakage. It also resulted in the collapse of the roof of the house.

