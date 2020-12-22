Kanpur, Dec 22: A 46-year-old man was lynched in front of his wife and children for allegedly chasing their neighbour's cow with a stick.

The incident took place at the Mahadeo Nagar Basti under the Govind Nagar police circle on Monday evening, The suspected killer, Ayush Yadav, is now absconding with his family.

According to reports, a cow belonging to Ayush Yadav was seen standing in front of the victim, Raman Gupta's house. UP Shocker: Murder Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in Kushinagar, Video Goes Viral.

Since Gupta's children, three daughters and a son, were playing in front of the house, he tried to shoo away the cow.

Raman and his family used a stick to chase away the cow and Ayush who saw this, arrived at the spot and allegedly abused and threatened Raman and his family with dire consequences.

Raman's wife Maya told reporters: "He blamed us for hitting the cow. Soon, it turned into a quarrel between my husband and Ayush,"

Minutes later, Ayush returned at the spot with a stick.

"Ayush repeatedly hit on the head and other vital body parts of my husband with a stick in full public view. When we tried to come to his rescue, the accused attacked us as well," she said.

Raman began bleeding profusely and collapsed on the spot while Ayush walked away with the stick in his hand.

The neighbours informed the police while Raman's family took him to a nearby nursing home from where he was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital. The doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Raman, who belonged to Darbhanga in Bihar, was jobless and his wife Maya used to work as a domestic help to run the house.

The accused, Ayush, is a dairy owner and lives with his family in the area.

SP, South, Deepak Bhuker, said: "Body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and an FIR has been registered. We have formed teams to arrest the accused who is absconding with his family."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).